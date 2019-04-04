Pet Connection: Meet Peaches

Peaches Is A Diva

A diva flies in for this week’s Pet Connection.

Peaches is a female Moluccan Cockatoo.

That is the largest breed of cockatoo, and her personality lives up to her size.

Our friends at C.A.A.R.E. thinks she’s a little over 10 years old. Birds like her can live 70+ years.

She loves to be the center of attention. Peaches loves cuddles and skritches, and is fond of delivering long monologues. She loves nuts and fresh fruit.

She can be as loud as a jet engine! That’s why she isn’t the best fit for apartment.

But she is great with dogs and cats along with most people. She does seem to favor women more than men, but who can blame her for that?

She is dusty, so people with allergies should be advised.

She did have some plucking issues due to stress, but her feathers are starting to grow back.

If you want more information about this bird with a lot of love and a lot of personality, check out www.caare.net.