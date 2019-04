Thinking Green: Reusing Plastic Bottles

Give new life to old objects instead of burying them in the landfill.

We’re all trying to cut down on the plastics in our life to help the planet out, but it seems like plastic bottles are everywhere you turn.

If you can’t cut them out of your life completely, you might be able to find a new use for them.

Danny Lipford gives us some creative new ideas to bring new life to an old, used object in this week’s Thinking Green.