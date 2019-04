Two Pedestrian Deaths In Grand Forks Just Days Apart Under Investigation

Man Killed Monday Night And Woman Killed Early Sunday Both Identified

GRAND FORKS, ND– A man crossing a street in Grand Forks is struck and killed by a car.

Officers responded around 10 last night to the 4300 block of Gateway Drive on the report of a man lying in the road.

Police say 65-year-old David Hagen of Grand Forks was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a car driven by 40-year-old Tyson Sewell of Grand Forks.

First responders attempted CPR, but Hagen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Police continue their investigation.

A woman passing through Grand Forks on Amtrak was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday.

Police have identified the woman as 39-year-old Christina Melvin of Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Melvin was walking in an area near I-29 and Demers Avenue when she was hit and killed.

Police have interviewed witnesses in the area but are still analyzing evidence to determine the make and model of the vehicle involved.

The driver is being urged to contact law enforcement immediately.