App of the Week: Steady

Keep a steady stream of cash to your wallet with festival and fun season headed our way.
Emily Welker,

It may be difficult to believe, as an April snowstorm bears down upon us, but festival season is underway all through the rest of the U.S.

And if you want to indulge and your bank account isn’t as flush as you’d like for all those plane and concert tickets, you could have a problem.

Fortunately, there’s an app for that.

Let tech expert Francie Black show you how you can score new side gigs — and make enough cash to have some left over for all those flower crowns — in today’s App of the Week.

 

