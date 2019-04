Fargo School Board Extends Superintendent’s Contract With Pay Raise

The salary increases to $210,000 and is pro-rated for the remainder of the 2018-19 school year.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board has approved a $10,000 raise and extended the contract of Fargo Superintendent Rupak Gandhi.

The raise includes a percentage increase that will be determined by the school board.

Gandhi’s contract is being extended through June of 2021.