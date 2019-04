Swing-A-Thon Brings In Big Money For St. Jude Children’s Hospital

The fundraiser has been done every year for the past three decades

FARGO, ND — The 30th annual Swing-A-Thon last week to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital was a huge success.

Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity partnered with the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and raised just over $20,300.

They had a porch swing set up at the corner of 12th Avenue and University Drive North near NDSU and accepted donations.

Their goal was to raise $20,000, their highest goal yet, and they beat it.