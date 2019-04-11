Hillsboro Native’s Hard Work Leads to HGTV Pilot

MEQUON, Wisc. – A Hillsboro native and her home staging company will be featured in a pilot for HGTV.

Jodi Kurtz is the lead designer for Alme Design Co. in Mequon, Wisconsin. She began her career building furniture which led her to launch the business with her partner Carrie Alme in the Milwaukee area.

Alme Design helps sellers work with furniture and accessories to highlight each home’s assets.

“We got an email back in October and the subject line was something like you, your team and HGTV. And we kind of thought did my mom figure out how to make an email address? It’s kind of potentially game-changing for our business,” Kurtz said.

The pilot is set to work with multiple home staging companies. Silent Crow Productions, which works on Barnwood Builders for the DIY network, will begin shooting next month.