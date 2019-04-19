Flow of Water Through White Rock Dam To Be Reduced

Mayor John Welk and others in Richland County had concerns that the releases could threaten Fairmount's water wells.

FAIRMOUNT, ND (KFGO) – The mayor of Fairmount is feeling better after the Corps of Engineers decided to reduce the flow of water going through White Rock Dam in northeast South Dakota. Mayor John Welk and others in Richland County had concerns that the releases could threaten Fairmount’s water wells.

“They were opening up the White Rock Dam when the main highway coming into Fairmount was going under water, Hwy. 11, and as we know once it goes over the road it’s pretty uncontrolled and we do have our well houses in a vulnerable position but they are diked so we’ve got to look out for that,” said Welk.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Gust says the releases from White Rock have been factored into the current flood forecast for Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Fargo-Moorhead. Gust says flows from Orwell Dam southwest of Fergus Falls are much lower and should not have much effect downstream.

The Otter Tail and Bois De Sioux Rivers feed into the Red River.