Sabin Man Sentenced in Crash That Killed Two-Year-Old Boy

The crash in Moorhead killed a two-year-old boy from Breckenridge in 2018

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. — A Sabin man has been sentenced for a crash that killed a two-year-old boy.

Forty–two–year Jeremy Sagvold is given 3 years and 6 months in prison for criminal vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of careless driving.

He was acquitted of manslaughter.

The crash killed 2–year–old Zaiden Engen Ness of Breckenridge.

In January 2018, Sagvold was driving with a suspended license and rear–ended a pickup at the intersection of 34th Street and Highway 10 East in Moorhead.

Sagvold said he suffered from seizures prior to the crash.