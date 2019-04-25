Pet Connection: Meet Peeps

You can't get much sweeter than Peeps.
Emily Welker,

Peeps is the kind of company that, unlike her namesake sugar-covered marshmallow treat, will never get stale.

She came in around the Easter holiday as an owner surrender to the rescue workers at 4 Luv of Dog, and the ten-month-old shepherd mix already has the manners, self-possession and calm of a much, much older dog.

She already knows commands like sit, is cool and collected on a leash, and loves to ride in the car and to meet new people.

All that aside, she can get going with the best of them when it’s time to cut loose.

She loves to play with other dogs and enjoys cuddling up with human companions as well.

Her behavior’s even impeccable around food — she came in to visit as at the KVRR TV Station on a day when we had our annual hotdish competition, and even when hanging out in the break room surrounded by crock-pots and warm casserole dishes, didn’t so much as sniff in the direction of the table.

Best of all, she handled her on-air appearance live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and 4 Luv of Dog’s Karen Schneider like a pro. She even lay down and took a brief nap during the show.

If you’re looking for a little companion who’s as sweet through and through as a piece of Easter candy, check out Peeps’ profile, here.

https://toolkit.rescuegroups.org/javascript/v2.0/template1?animalID=14270676&key=yFeytnxJ&referer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.4luvofdog.org%2Fwp%2Fdogs_available

 

