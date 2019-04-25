Two Former Democratic Senators Launch Voting Initiative “One Country Project”

North Dakota's Heidi Heitkamp and Indiana's Joe Donnelly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two former Democratic senators from red states who lost re-election bids in 2018 are leading a campaign to help their party win back votes in rural America.

North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp and Indiana’s Joe Donnelly are starting an initiative called the One Country Project.

Its website states that Democrats need to “reopen the dialogue” in areas where people have traditionally voted Republican.

The group aims to get Democrats on board to retake the White House in 2020.