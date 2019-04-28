West Fargo To Unveil Final Results & Recommendations From Special Assessment Forums

TJ Nelson,

WEST FARGO, ND — West Fargo got people’s opinions on special assessments, now those opinions and recommendations are going to be made public.

A special meeting of the West Fargo City Commission will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

City staff will present the final results and recommendations of the Special Assessment Community Forums.

The meeting is open to the public in the Commission Chambers at West Fargo City Hall.

The city held five forums in January to get input from property owners on special assessments.

The proposed recommendations will be available to the public on the city’s website following Monday’s meeting.

