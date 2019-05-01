LIVE: New Look Coming To West Acres

Major Renovation Projects Scheduled To Open This Summer

West Acres Mall is set to have an updated look by the end of the summer, with new addictions focusing more on experiences than shopping.

A dedicated artist space called Aptitude is set to open this summer.

That’s in conjunction with The Arts Partnership.

Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar is also rapidly renovating its space in the mall.

The restaurant should be open around July.

Digital Marketing Manager Niki Larson says about one-third of mall tenants leave every 10 years.

With that turnover, she says it’s a great time to expand to more experience-oriented businesses like Crave and Aptitude, to go with retail stores.

You can hear about more mall developments by clicking the interview above.