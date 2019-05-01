Moorhead Standoff Suspect Also Wanted In Wisconsin

MOORHEAD, MN — The suspect involved in a nearly nine hour standoff in Moorhead on Tuesday is expected in court this week.

But according to court records, 35-year-old Blake Fitzgerald is also wanted on a felony warrant out of Wisconsin for interfering with a custody order.

On Tuesday morning, Fitzgerald allegedly assaulted a woman in a house near Concordia.

She escaped and called police.

SWAT and other authorities used flash bangs after he stopped communicating with them.

He eventually gave himself up around 6 o’clock Tuesday night.

Charges are still being determined.