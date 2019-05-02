Charges Filed In Moorhead Standoff

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Charges have been filed against the man involved in a nearly nine-hour standoff with police at his Moorhead home on Tuesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Blake Fitzgerald is charged with six counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, domestic assault by strangulation and terroristic threats.

Court documents say that after the female victim told Fitzgerald she was leaving him, Fitzgerald punched her on the head, kneed her in the stomach, pulled her hair and told her that “she was going to die today.”

The complaint says the woman was able to get away and call 9-1-1 from a neighbor’s home after Fitzgerald went to retrieve a pistol-style BB gun from his garage.

On the day before the standoff, the complaint says Fitzgerald pushed the woman against a wall and strangled her after she refused to recant a statement she made to police about an earlier assault.