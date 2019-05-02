LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Ruby

Meet the perfect dog.
Emily Welker,

Ruby was scooped up off the street by the rescue workers at Diamond in the Ruff, and since then she’s been a busy girl.

Now that she’s left her days as a stray behind, the springer spaniel/lab cross has donned a pretty collar, had her toenails painted pink, had her arthritis medicated, and in general, has spent her time “being pretty much the perfect dog,” said Diamond’s Ryan Keel.

Since she’s a stray, the details on Ruby’s past life are a bit fuzzy, just like her velvety-soft liver-patterned coat.

But rescue workers place her at about 10 years old with a calm, affectionate, cuddly disposition.

She gets along well with children, particularly small children, and also enjoys the company of other dogs.

She loves laps and enjoys meeting new people, behaving like a much younger pooch when she greets new folks.

She even arrived at the KVRR studios to do her live appearance with Keel and the Morning Show’s Emily Welker festooned with a bright-pink lipstick mark on her neck, courtesy of a new admirer’s kisses.

If you’re interested in the perfect dog as your forever family member, check out her profile, here.

https://www.diamondpetrescue.org/animals/detail?AnimalID=14099330&fbclid=IwAR32pD5NIwAgPPlrsErmH31-jheaOhMAdozEuaRxZ5uiL0_7dqYdchCwwlI

 

Categories: Community, Entertainment, Health, Local News, Minnesota News, Moorhead, Morning – Pet Connection, North Dakota News, Pet Connection

You Might Like

Marvin Window and Door Now Just Marvin

WARROAD, MN (KFGO) - Marvin Windows and Doors is changing its name – sort of. The 100-year-old company will now be known simply as Marvin. Marvin announced that the new brand represents all products, including Marvin Windows and Doors and…

Walsh County Man Held In Death Of Family Member

ADAMS, N.D. (KFGO) - A rural Walsh County man was arrested and is expected to face a murder charge in the death of a family member. Sheriff Ron Jurgens says deputies responded to a call from a women's shelter around…