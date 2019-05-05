Area Veterans Prepare to Take Off on the Annual Honor Flight

The flight gives veterans an opportunity to see war memorials in Washington D.C.

FARGO, N.D. — Area veterans are gearing up to visit war memorials in their honor in Washington, D.C.

Board members, volunteers, and the veterans themselves are going over preparations for the next Veterans Honor Flight.

They’re learning what they need to know in terms of air travel, clothing, and the schedule of events once they get to D.C.

Honor Flight organizers say this kind of preparation is necessary to make sure things go smoothly for everyone.

“A lot of them just want to know what to expect on the trip, and I think we try to ease any kind of nerves that they have, and just let them know what they can do so it can be as good of a time for them as well,” said Tod Ganje, who is a member of the Honor Flight board. “And it’s another opportunity to say thank you for everything they’ve done for us.”

The Honor Flight will take off from Hector International Airport on May 19th.