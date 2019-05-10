Junk Market Vendors Demonstrate Knack for Creating Something New

The market founder says it gives the 100 participating vendors a place to sell their handmade items

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Between furniture, antique pieces, and jewelry, Junk Market vendors have a knack for using the old to create something new.

“You can expect the unexpected at Junk Market and that’s the cool thing about shopping here is it’s going to be one-of-a-kind pieces,” Junk Market founder Maria Bosak said. “It’s going to be handmade items.”

Bosak says the market gives the 100 participating vendors a place to sell their handmade items.

One vendor owner gets her materials at garage and estate sales.

Her gifts are one-of-a-kind.

“I hope they have fun,” Garden Art & More owner Marlene Olson said. “You know, whether they buy something or not, I hope they look at it and it gives them a little pleasure.”

She says she looks forward to meeting new people the most.

“I had one lady tell me that she just bought my stuff because it made her feel good,” Olson said.

Vendors who want to learn more about their customers are not uncommon.

Another vendor owner re-purposes furniture with an elegant and bohemian twist.

“I like to meet new people and just kind of get my name out there,” Vintage Gypsy vendor Dori Stibal said. “Just seeing what they are like and what their tastes are like. I get inspiration from that.”

“Anytime that you can feature local businesses, local handmade items, bring something to the community that helps to boost the economy and support those that are from the tri-state area,” Bosak said.

These eclectic items are displayed twice a year at the market’s fall and spring sale.

After eight years, the Junk Market has become a staple.

The Junk Market is taking place this weekend at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

