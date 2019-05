LIVE: Vendors Bring Old Items to Life at Spring Junk Market

One hundred vendors are participating in the market

WEST FARGO, N.D.– KVRR’s Maggie LaMere speaks with Marlene Olson, owner of Garden Art & More.

Garden Art & More is one of the 100 vendors participating in this spring’s Junk Market at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Click on the link for more information.