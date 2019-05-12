Unresponsive Man Pulled From Island Lake, Flown To Fargo

Authorities do not know the condition of 61-year-old Lyle Nelson

BECKER CO., MN — A Sauk Rapids man pulled from the cold waters of Island Lake was flown to Essentia in Fargo.

They say witnesses spotted a boat going in circles on the lake and someone was in the water trying to grab on.

Nelson was unresponsive when he was pulled from the lake around 11:15 this morning.

Island Lake is about 18 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.