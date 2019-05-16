Thousands of Kids Lace Up Their Sneakers for Youth Run

The Youth Run is just one event in the week of Fargo Marathon activities

FARGO, N.D. — Even though the big race is two days away, kids get their own version of the 15th Annual Fargo Marathon at the Youth Run.

Thousands of kids take part in the run with the option to do a half mile or full mile.

TNT led everyone through some warm up exercises and dance–off. After the run, each kid got their own medal.

When asked about their tips for the marathon, kids all say the key is to go fast to pass people.