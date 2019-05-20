Border Patrol Officer Killed In Car Crash Last Year Honored In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer who lost his life in a car crash last year was honored last week in Washington, D.C.

Christopher Bacon was stationed at the National Air Security Operations Center in Grand Forks at the time of his death last June.

Senator Kevin Cramer attended a Customs and Border Protection Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony last Thursday in honor of Bacon.

Cramer said “By all accounts, Chris was a loyal friend and a faithful family man who offered his life in service to our country.”

Bacon’s name was added to the monument that lists the names of all CBP agents who died while serving their country.