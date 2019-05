Tech Tip Today: BACTrack

Stay safe and keep others safe during DUI season.

Last week we told you about a new study that showed just how much booze we Americans drink.

If you didn’t see it, here’s a summary: it’s a lot.

Turns out, only the U.K. drinks more.

If it’s time to cut down, or quit entirely, this week’s Tech Tip can help.

Check it out with Francie Black in Tech Tip Today.