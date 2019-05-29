Group Files Lawsuit Against Minnesota’s Restrictions on Abortion

ST. PAUL, MN — Abortion rights supporters are seeking to overturn Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion, including its 24-hour waiting period and parental notification requirements.

A lawsuit, filed in state court by Gender Justice and the Lawyering Project, argues the restrictions violate Minnesota’s constitution.

A 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision affirmed abortion rights.

But the lawsuit says opponents have chipped away at those rights over time.

The lawsuit runs counter to the trend of states imposing stricter restrictions on access to abortion.

A spokesman for Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life calls the lawsuit “extreme,” saying it challenges reasonable laws.