Minnesota’s Governor Signs $20 Billion Education Budget Bill

The law invests an additional $543 million in E-12 education funding

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stops by Bruce Vento Elementary School in St. Paul to sign the $20 billion E-12 education budget bill into law.

He was joined by students, teachers, and legislators.

The law invests an additional $543 million in E-12 education funding.

It’ll provide Minnesota schools with more resources per child and keeping the classroom doors open for 4,000 pre-kindergartners.

The bill passed the State Legislature on May 24.