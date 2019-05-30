Pet Connection Success Story: Pete & Repeat

We’ve got another Pet Connection success story to share with you this morning.

Pete and Repeat visited us two weeks ago.

They are a bonded pair of budgies who were looking for a new home together.

Bonded budgies don’t do well if they’re separated, so it was important someone took them both in.

Well, a week later they found their new family.



C.A.A.R.E. shelter in West Fargo sharing this pic of happy birds with their happy new family.

We couldn’t be more excited to see another pet connection made.