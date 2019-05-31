Fargo Park District Introduces Swim Test Policy for Summer Season

The district is asking anyone who is not able to stand comfortably in the deep area to take the test

FARGO, N.D.– Fargo Park District is implementing a new swim test policy at all five of its pool locations beginning this Monday.

The district is asking anyone who is not able to stand comfortably in the deep area to take the swim test.

The test includes jumping in on one side of the pool, swimming across and getting out on the other side.

Swimmers who pass the test will receive a green band to keep.

Swimmers who do not pass will need to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Essentia Health donated a total of 600 life jackets to Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Hulbert Aquatic Center and the YMCA.

400 of those went to Fargo Park District.

“I don’t believe it’s possible to be too safe at a pool,” Fargo Park District assistant director of programming and facilities Dave Klundt said. “They are fun and enjoyable, however you need to be competent and know how to swim. Kids see the pool and they get rambunctious and unfortunately if they don’t know how to swim they do put themselves at risk.”

“We want to be able to partner with our community to allow people who maybe aren’t so proficient at swimming to have the chance to enjoy the pool and enjoy the summer,” Essentia Health media relations specialist Tara Ekren said. “So, by providing life jackets we’re helping to ensure the health and safety of our community members.”

Davies, Island Park, Madison and Northside pools will open for the season on Monday.

Southwest Recreation Pool is set to open on June 10th while the district finishes up with preparations.

An indoor pool option will be available at Fargo South High School.