Fire Causes Heavy Damage To Apartment Garages In Moorhead

Assistant Fire Chief Gary Larsen says there was fire coming from all six units of the detached garage.

A fire heavily damaged a row of apartment garages at 208 16th Street South in Moorhead Monday morning.

A van and a large number of personal items stored in the garages were destroyed in the fire.

Larsen says the items made the smoldering fire difficult to extinguish.

A Fargo fire department rapid intervention team responded and relieved some of the Moorhead firefighters who had been working to put out the fire for some time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.