Overnight Motorcycle Chase Ends In Charges and Hospital

The motorcycle initially pulled to the shoulder and stopped, but when the State Trooper pulled up behind it, the driver fled westbound on 94.

MOORHEAD, MN — On Monday, June 3, 2019 just after Midnight, a Minnesota State Trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 94 westbound, east of Moorhead.

The State Trooper initiated a pursuit of the motorcycle and attempted to catch up to it.

The motorcycle exited I-94 to MNTH 336 and went north.

The pursuit continued north of Hwy 10 were 336 turns into Clay County Hwy 11.

About 5 miles north of Hwy 10 on Clay County 11, the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control and was separated from the motorcycle, both the motorcycle and driver went into the ditch.

The male driver was transported to Essentia Health in Fargo, ND for treatment.

The driver was wearing a helmet, extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The pursuit went approximately 8 miles.

Charges are pending at Clay County Court and the crash remains under investigation.