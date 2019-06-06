West Fargo Man Arrested, Accused of Leaving Toddler in Hot Car

FARGO, N.D. – A West Fargo man is accused of leaving his 13-month-old child inside a warm vehicle at West Acres Mall.

Officers responded around 1:00 Thursday afternoon.

A good Samaritan got the child out of the car which was unlocked with its windows down.

22-year-old Robert Henson is arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Fargo Police says after 10 minutes, a car can warm up by 20 degrees. The department adds heatstroke deaths have happened even when vehicles are parked in the shade in 80 degrees or less.