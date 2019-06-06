Women Celebrate Completing United Way’s 35 Under 35 Program

The program helps women practice leadership skills and get engaged in the community

FARGO, N.D. — Thirty five women under the age of thirty five are being honored after finishing the United Way Leadership Program.

The women are joined by over two hundred mentors, family members, and friends during the celebration.

The six–month program is designed to help women get engaged in the community and practice leadership skills.

Women get to hear from local leaders and do volunteer work.

The program has been going on for the past eleven years.

“We get to see the impacts of their dedication of time from the program. Our community will feel the impact, the businesses and organizations they represent will feel that impact, because they’re going to take everything they learned and bring that back to share with others,” Tiffany McShane, community engagement director at United Way, said.

Applications for next year’s program will open in the fall. Any woman between the ages of 23 and 35 in Cass and Clay counties can apply.