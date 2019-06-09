Man Shot To Death In Maple Grove Township, Public Not In Danger According To Authorities

BECKER CO., Minn. — Multiple agencies are investigating the shooting death of a man in Maple Grove Township, about 20 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and White Earth officers responded to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. at a home.

When they arrived they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random and they do not believe the public is in danger.

They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact law enforcement.