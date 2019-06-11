10-Year-Old Author’s Book Helping to Provide Clean Water in Africa

Proceeds from the "Water Works" will go to Well Spring for the World and World Vision, organizations that help provide clean water in Africa

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A 10-year-old from West Fargo is taking it upon herself to help provide clean water to people in Africa.

Sawyer Anderson originally sold cookies and handbags. In December, she started creating and illustrating her book “Water Works.” She’s raised $26,000 so far. Sawyer has dedicated the book to 10-year-old Brian who lives in Africa.

He was bit by a snake while trying to get water. After his arm was amputated, it inspired Sawyer to give back.

“I want to be one person that is helping and I’m not taking any credit for myself. Anybody can do this,” she said.

Carson Wentz has even gotten behind Sawyer’s book. He created a video praising her initiative at a program describing the mission this past week.