Moorhead City Council Member Steve Gehrtz Announces Resignation

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – Moorhead City Councilman Steve Gehrtz had a surprise announcement at Monday night’s meeting. He announced he will resign his seat effective August 15.

Gehrtz, who has represented the Fourth Ward which covers much of southeast Moorhead for more than 7 years said his decision to resign was not an easy one and was made for lots of “soul searching” and discussion with his family.

He says because of his workload as a construction contractor, he needed to find a “healthy balance” between his personal, business and public life.

The city attorney says Gehrtz’ seat may stay open until November when school district voters go to the polls for a bond issue. The council will likely make a decision at it’s next meeting.