Gov. Walz Considers Special Session to Help Diabetics

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz says he’s open to calling a special session to help diabetics who can’t afford the cost of insulin, but lawmakers must first work out a deal.

A measure that would have established an emergency insulin program had broad support during the legislative session, but was left out of budget bills.

The program would have provided insulin to people who can’t afford it, paid for by a fee on drug makers.

The pharmaceutical industry opposed it.

During a roundtable discussion, one woman told the governor that she paid $20 for a vial of insulin 20 years ago.

Now, the cost is about $400.