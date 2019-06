RedHawks Come From Behind Twice to Beat Gary

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks come from behind twice to hand Gary Southshore its ninth loss in the last eleven games.

RedHawks had one hit until the fifth inning when Corelle Prime hit a solo home run. Devan Ahart added an RBI single in the same inning.

In the eighth, T.J. Bennett hit the go-ahead two-run homer. RedHawks went on to win 4-3.