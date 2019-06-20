RedHawks Sweep Gary SouthShore RailCats

RedHawks Beat the Railcats, 2-1

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks swept the series with North Division foe Gary SouthShore Railcats Thursday afternoon with a 2-1 win at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Railcats scored first but the RedHawks came back to score their only two runs in the second inning.

Yhoxian Medina got the first run off an RBI single. Tim Colwell followed that up a couple batters later also with an RBI single.

Rain would call this one early as the game ended after the top half of the seventh inning.