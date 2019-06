LIVE: Get Moving Outdoors with Yoga in the Park

Participants are encouraged to make a donation for community programs during this free class series

KVRR’s Maggie LaMere learns about the community’s Yoga in the Park summer series.

The classes are a partnership between Fargo Park District, YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties and Courts Plus Community Fitness.

Yoga in the Park is offered on Wednesday evenings at 6 through August 14th.