West Fargo Woman Arrested On Suspicion of Drunk Driving After Two-Vehicle Crash

OTTER TAIL CO., MN — A West Fargo woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County Sunday night.

The state patrol says 21-year-old Mikaela Kujanson pulled in front of an SUV on Highway 59 on Fish Lake Road around 9 p.m.

Four people in the SUV, all from Detroit Lakes, were taken to Essentia in Detroit Lakes.

Kujanson was taken to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls and then into custody.

All of the injuries were not life-threatening.