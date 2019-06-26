Better Business Bureau and AARP hosts ‘Scam Jam’ at Hjemkomst Center

Members from the bureau and AARP spoke about new age fraud and how scammers can access basic information about you from the internet.

MOORHEAD, Minn.– The Better Business Bureau hosting a seminar called “Scam Jam” to talk about popular scams that older people can fall into.

They chose someone who registered online.

They were able to find all nine of one of the attendee’s grandchildren’s names on the internet, as well as phone numbers and where they work.

“Every time I do a presentation someone has been taken advantage of or lost large sums of money. Primarily it’s just to equip them to recognize and not be taken advantage of.”

Some seniors are being duped by medical device scams.

Medicare is billed without the patient’s knowledge.