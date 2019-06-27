PET CONNECTION: Meet The Rescued Macaws

Macaws Were Rescued From Life Of Neglect

Paco and Maquita are two Macaws who are looking to change their luck in life.

C.A.A.R.E. actually went and bought these birds because they were housed in a bad situation.

The rescue saved a third bird who needs extensive medical treatments.

Paco was kept in a cage that was welded shut.

She doesn’t really know how to live outside of his cage.

The rescue believes the welding process caused his friend Maquita to go blind.

Candi Willey with C.A.A.R.E. actually took Maquita in and adopted her.

But Paco needs a home.

He’s a young macaw, only around 7 to 9 years old.

They can live 50 years or more.

He needs a loving, committed home with owners who will take the effort to make him feel loved.

You can find more about Paco online at caare.net.