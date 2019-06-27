Sanford Health Celebrates New Veterans Square Clinic

Lab and X-rays can be done on the same day

FARGO, N.D. –Sanford Health is celebrating the opening of the new Veterans Square Clinic.

The clinic is on the corner of 40th Street and Veterans Boulevard in Fargo.

It offers primary care services, along with pediatrics, women’s health, and pregnancy care.

You can get lab and X–rays done on the same day there.

Those at Sanford say this clinic is designed to cater to a rapidly growing neighborhood.

“This area is in close proximity to a high school, a middle school, we have elementary schools here, we’re great access for families who need care in a convenient schedule,” Dr. Patty Laqua said.

The clinic has seventeen exam rooms, one procedure room, and an imaging room. They also offer walk–in visits.