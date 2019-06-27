Suspect Being Sought In Early Morning Report Of Assault

Moorhead police were called to the 3500 block of 8th Avenue South around 2 a.m. Thursday on a report the woman had been beaten.

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A man who assaulted a woman, threatened to kill her, and held police at bay in a day-long stand-off in Moorhead in April is being sought for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend overnight.

The woman did not require medical attention.

The suspect, 35-year old Blake Fitzgerald was not located.

Fitzgerald is facing six charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats in the nine-hour standoff two months ago.