Fargo Forestry Department Expects Cleanup to Continue for Rest of Month

FARGO, N.D.– Fargo’s Forestry Department is continuing to clean up the mess Mother Nature left us on Saturday.

Workers are focusing on a large area north of 15th Avenue North and another area south of 32nd Avenue South, east of I-29 to about University Drive that were hit the hardest.

Crews are getting a lot of calls and focusing on branches hanging from trees.

A city forester says the work will be especially busy for the next two weeks but will continue for the rest of the month.

“Everybody is working hard and they are going to need a break at some point,” Fargo city forester Scott Liudahl said. “Once we get past the fourth of July into Friday then we will see where are sitting. Right now, the next three days, today, tomorrow and Wednesday are going to be a big push.”

The city forester says crews are working 10 hour shifts for the next few days.

The department manages more than 50,000 street trees.