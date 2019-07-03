14-Year-Old Girl Killed in Scooter Crash in Dickinson

Isabel Ann Obrien failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a semi on the passenger side.

DICKINSON, N.D. – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old girl on a motorized scooter was killed when she crashed into a semi in Dickinson.

The patrol says the crash happened Monday near an Interstate 94 business loop intersection.

Authorities say Isabel Ann Obrien, of South Heart, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the semi on the passenger side.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.