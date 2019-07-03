Man Arrested in Otter Tail County for Indecent Exposure

A man and woman were in their home when they saw the man directly facing their property.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – A naked man standing on his pontoon boat on North Turtle Lake, east of Underwood was arrested for indecent exposure.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and woman were in their home when they saw the man directly facing their property, fishing, about 50 feet from shore.

59-year old Michael Blake of Brooklyn Center was taken into custody at the scene.

The sheriff’s office had received reports in early June of Blake standing nude at the end of his driveway. He allegedly approached a person and made a sexual comment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Blake has a history of these types of incidents, including an arrest in 2016.

The incident was reported on Monday morning.