Sen. Cramer Joins Bipartisan Group To Make Access To Crisis Services Easier for Veterans

The Veterans Crisis Line, which was created in 2007, has answered more than 3.5 million calls

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of bipartisan Senators, including North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, have introduced the SPEED act to help veterans in distress.

The Suicide Prevention by Eliminating Excessive Digits Act requires the Federal Communication Commission to designate a 3-digit dialing code for veterans in crisis.

It is similar to 9-1-1 and would connect directly to the Veterans Crisis Line to create an easier, more accessible way for them to receive help.

The V-A estimates that more than 20 veterans and military members die by suicide every day across the United States.

“These men and women offered to give their all for our freedom,” said Sen. Cramer. “Transitioning back to civilian life can be difficult, stressful, traumatic and we need to do everything we can to offer them support and assist their transition into civilian life.”

If you are a Veteran in crisis support is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

