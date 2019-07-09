UND Hockey’s All-Time Leading Scorer, Greg Johnson, Dies At 48

His 272 points was a school record

DETROIT, Mich. — Former University of North Dakota men’s hockey captain and the program’s all–time leading scorer, Greg Johnson, died on Monday. He was 48.

The three–time Hobey Baker finalist recorded 272 points in his four seasons at UND.

Johnson won a silver medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics, played 12 years in the NHL and served as captain of the Nashville Predators.

In 2013, he was inducted into the UND Athletics Hall of Fame. Johnson finished his NHL career with 145 goals and 369 points in 785 career games.

He is survived by his wife and two children.