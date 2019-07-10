Woman Involved In Jamaican Lottery Scam Is Sentenced To Prison

At least 90 Americans lost over $5.7 million in the scheme which funneled money between the U.S. and Jamaica

FARGO, ND — It’s sentencing day for a Rhode Island woman convicted in North Dakota as part of a major lottery fraud.

Judge Daniel Hovland sentenced Melinda Bulgin of Providence to four years in prison and restitution of around $330,000.

The ringleader of the scam was sentenced last year to six years in prison.