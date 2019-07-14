Minnesota Timberwolves Advance to NBA Summer League Final

Play Memphis Grizzles in Championship Game Monday

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the NBA Summer League final with an 85-77 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Center Naz Long lead all scorers with 20. Two other Timberwolves scored in double figures, Jordan McLaughlin and Mitch Creek, combined for 23 points.

Minnesota takes their unbeaten record to the test Monday night against the Memphis Grizzles.

Tip is scheduled for 8 P.M. on ESPN.